With the aim of spreading awareness, the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation (North) has started pasting posters that say "This home is vaccinated" outside of the houses of people who have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine.

The first-of-its-kind initiative is expected to send a positive message to the residents regarding the coronavirus vaccine and appreciate those who have come forward to get vaccinated.

"As per the direction of Mayor and with the help of the medical team, an initiative has been taken to appreciate those whose entire family has been vaccinated for the coronavirus. Under this initiative, we paste a poster stating that this house is vaccinated," Rohitashva Tomar, commissioner of North Municipal Corporation was quoted as saying by ANI.

He further said that in order to remove the misconception regarding the vaccine, the municipal body is trying to send a positive message.

"The purpose of the initiative is to encourage people who have not yet got themselves vaccinated for the virus. Earlier we used to mark the houses as having Covid-19 positive cases. But this step has a positive approach. I urge people to get themselves vaccinated," the commissioner said.

The Mayor of the city, Kunti Deora Parihar, said the posters are being stuck on houses where people aged above 45-years are living and have been vaccinated

"People will get encouraged and come to the vaccination centres to get themselves inoculated. From 1 May, people above 18 years will be eligible for the vaccine," she said.

Covid situation in state

The Rajasthan cabinet reviewed the Covid-19 situation and the shortage of oxygen and medicines in the state on Thursday and said the Centre should allocate oxygen to the states judiciously.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, was held in the evening, in which the arrangements for Covid management were discussed.

The preparations for the vaccination of people above the age of 18 years were also discussed at the meeting, according to a press release.

The cabinet expressed concern over the shortage of medical oxygen and Remdesivir injections in the country and stressed on an equitable allocation of these to the states, according to the release.

The members of the cabinet said under a national plan, the Centre should provide liquid medical oxygen to the states, in proportion to the number of infected patients.

"In many states, where there is a less number of active cases, the allocation of Remedesivir and liquid oxygen is higher than Rajasthan," they said.

Vaccinations in India

The country has administered more than 31 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, said the union health ministry on Friday.

According to the ministry, 13,54,78,420 vaccine doses have been administered through 19,38,184 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

The inoculation drive in India was rolled out on 16 January with HCWs getting inoculated and the vaccination of the FLWs started on 2 February.

The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on 1 March for those who are above 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

India extended the drive to include everybody aged 45 on 1 April. Now, the government has announced that everybody above the age of 18 would be able to get vaccinated from 1 May.

Registration for this category will begin from 28 April on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu app, the health ministry said on Thursday. The process and documents required to get the vaccine remains the same as before.

With inputs from agencies.

