In a bid to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus virus inside the campus, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has restricted the entry of students and staff who has not taken even a single dose of Covid vaccine.

Besides, the institute has asked all staff members, students to wear the mask and maintain social distancing all the time.

"Anyone caught not wearing the masks will have to pay a penalty of ₹500 , which would double during the second time," the IIT Bhubaneswar added.

The IIT has also asked students and faculties to submit a “self-declaration every Monday" that no guest arrived at the campus to meet them, and neither did they travel outside the Khordha district where the institute is located.

It further said that all the fraternity of IIT Bhubaneswar, visiting outside Khurda-Bhubaneswar-Cuttack regions will have to undergo home quarantine for 5 days followed by RT-PCR test mandatorily.

It also said that guests of any member of the institute needed to follow the same instructions and but will have to undergo “home quarantine for 10 days if both the doses of vaccine are not completed."

As per the IIT Bhubaneswar's Covid guidelines, all the fraternity attending any public functions (marriages, social gatherings, public services, etc.) will have to inform the nodal officer Dr. Ashima Sarkhel.

