Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has emerged among the world's top-50 best airports in the 2021 Skytrax World Airport Award ranking.

It is for the third consecutive year that Delhi IGI has been crowned the best airport in India.

Additionally, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru have found a rank in the world's 100 best airports, the UK-based airline review consultancy Skytrax said.

As per the Skytrax 2021 world airport's awards list, Delhi bagged 45th rank (up five places from number 50 in 2020); Hyderabad at 64 (up seven places from 71 in 2020); Mumbai at 65 (down 13 places from 52in 2020) and Bengaluru at 71 (down three places from 68th rank in 2020).

The GMR Group that runs Delhi and Hyderabad airports said that the IGI airport has improved its ranking from number 50 in 2020 to number 45 in 2021. It marks the first Indian airport to achieve this feat, the Group said.

Globally, the world's top-5 airports are--Doha Hamad International Airport, Tokyo Haneda airport, Changi airport Singapore, Seoul Incheon International Airport, and Tokyo Narita.

The Skytrax best airports awards are voted based on customer reviews. It is regarded as the quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities over 550 airports.

