Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >This Indian airport is among world's top-50 best airports in 2021

This Indian airport is among world's top-50 best airports in 2021

Premium
Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi,
1 min read . 10:24 AM IST Livemint

  • Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru airports have found a rank in the world's 100 best airports
  • Globally, the world's top-5 airports are--Doha Hamad International Airport, Tokyo Haneda airport, Changi airport Singapore, Seoul Incheon International Airport, and Tokyo Narita

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has emerged among the world's top-50 best airports in the 2021 Skytrax World Airport Award ranking.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has emerged among the world's top-50 best airports in the 2021 Skytrax World Airport Award ranking.

It is for the third consecutive year that Delhi IGI has been crowned the best airport in India.

It is for the third consecutive year that Delhi IGI has been crowned the best airport in India.

Additionally, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru have found a rank in the world's 100 best airports, the UK-based airline review consultancy Skytrax said.

Additionally, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru have found a rank in the world's 100 best airports, the UK-based airline review consultancy Skytrax said.

As per the Skytrax 2021 world airport's awards list, Delhi bagged 45th rank (up five places from number 50 in 2020); Hyderabad at 64 (up seven places from 71 in 2020); Mumbai at 65 (down 13 places from 52in 2020) and Bengaluru at 71 (down three places from 68th rank in 2020).

As per the Skytrax 2021 world airport's awards list, Delhi bagged 45th rank (up five places from number 50 in 2020); Hyderabad at 64 (up seven places from 71 in 2020); Mumbai at 65 (down 13 places from 52in 2020) and Bengaluru at 71 (down three places from 68th rank in 2020).

The GMR Group that runs Delhi and Hyderabad airports said that the IGI airport has improved its ranking from number 50 in 2020 to number 45 in 2021. It marks the first Indian airport to achieve this feat, the Group said.

The GMR Group that runs Delhi and Hyderabad airports said that the IGI airport has improved its ranking from number 50 in 2020 to number 45 in 2021. It marks the first Indian airport to achieve this feat, the Group said.

Globally, the world's top-5 airports are--Doha Hamad International Airport, Tokyo Haneda airport, Changi airport Singapore, Seoul Incheon International Airport, and Tokyo Narita.

Globally, the world's top-5 airports are--Doha Hamad International Airport, Tokyo Haneda airport, Changi airport Singapore, Seoul Incheon International Airport, and Tokyo Narita.

The Skytrax best airports awards are voted based on customer reviews. It is regarded as the quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities over 550 airports.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The Skytrax best airports awards are voted based on customer reviews. It is regarded as the quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities over 550 airports.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!