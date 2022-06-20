A public sector bank as framed a new guildelines for recruitment of staff under which pregnant women have been excluded from job opportunities. The bank has termed pregnant women 'medically unfit for the job.
Public sector bank, Indian Bank has reportedly framed a new guildelines for recruitment of staff under which pregnant women have been excluded from job opportunities. The bank has termed pregnant women 'medically unfit for the job.
Taking action against such a misogynistic rule, Delhi Commission for Women's chairperson Swati Maliwal has issued a notice against the Indian Bank. The DCW said the bank has allegedly framed rules that state that if a woman candidate is three months pregnant then she would be considered as 'temporarily unfit' and would not be given an immediate joining upon her selection.
"This will lead to delay in their joining and subsequently they will lose their seniority," the DCW alleged.
The women's commission said it is a serious matter. "This alleged action of the bank appears to be discriminatory and illegal as it is contrary to the Maternity Benefits under the Code of Social Security 2020".
According to Maliwal, DCW chairperson, the State Bank of India had also framed similar rules earlier this year, but the same was withdrawn immediately after the notice.
"We have issued Notice to Indian Bank for their rule denying joining to pregnant women terming them ‘medically unfit'. Earlier SBI also had to withdraw similar rule after DCW Notice. Also written to RBI now requesting them to fix accountability against misogynistic rules by Banks!" Maliwal wrote on Twitter.
