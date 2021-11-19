1 min read.Updated: 19 Nov 2021, 06:04 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj
Indian stock market is seeing the unprecedented influx of IPOs this year, with unicorns like Zomato, Paytm, Nykaa and many other start-ups going public, albeit to mixed results. While Nykaa jumped 80 per cent after its November 10 debut, the much-anticipated Paytm IPO disappointed investors with a 27 per cent dip on listing.
Earlier this week, two companies - Go Fashion (India) Ltd, which owns women's wear brand Go Colors, and Tarsons Products launched their IPOs. Meanwhile, Sapphire Foods made its market debut with Paytm on Thursday.