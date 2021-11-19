This Indian billionaire likens Indian IPO market to 'monkey business'. See post

Indian stock market is seeing the unprecedented influx of IPOs this year, with unicorns like Zomato, Paytm, Nykaa and many other start-ups going public, albeit to mixed results. While Nykaa jumped 80 per cent after its November 10 debut, the much-anticipated Paytm IPO disappointed investors with a 27 per cent dip on listing.

