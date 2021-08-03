Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha , has claimed to have achieved 100% vaccination against coronavirus. The BMC jurisdiction, which tops the list of daily new infections as well as Covid-19 deaths in the state, has administered nearly 18,77,178 doses of vaccines by 2 August.

While 10,71,676 people have received the first dose of vaccine against Covid-19, 8,05,502 beneficiaries got the second dose, according to a PTI report.

The 2011 census of India places the city’s population at 8.43 lakh and demographers expect that to have increased to a little over 11 lakh over the ten-year period.

The report added that these officials point out, means given the fact that vaccines are being given only to people over 18 years of age, the city has achieved 100% inoculation target.

BMC additional commissioner, Laxmikant Sethy said that the civic body had covered a wide range of beneficiaries including those from rural areas on the outskirts of the town.

A huge number of outsiders keep commuting to the city regularly. “No one has been ignored," he added. Bhubaneshwar’s residents, however, have however been given priority, he said.

Bhubaneswar has recorded the highest 1,00607 COVID-19 cases of which 97,154 patients recovered. The city has 2595 active cases while as many as 837 patients died. Bhubaneswar had reported the state’s first COVID-19 case on March 15, 2020 and first fatality on April 7, 2020.

Odisha on Tuesday registered 1,129 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 9,80,866, while 69 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 6,120, a health department official said.

The coastal state currently has 14,325 active cases. As many as 9,60,386 patients, including 1,785 on Monday, have recovered from the viral disease, the official said.

Of the 1,129 new cases, 657 were reported from quarantine centres and rest detected during contact tracing, he said. Khurda district, which encompasses state capital Bhubaneswar, reported the maximum number of new cases at 388, followed by Cuttack at 135.

With agency inputs

