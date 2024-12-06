In a proud moment for India, one city has secured a coveted spot in Euromonitor International's Top 100 City Destinations Index 2024, standing among the world's finest urban destinations. This annual ranking evaluates cities across six key pillars, including tourism performance, sustainability, infrastructure, and health and safety, highlighting their global appeal and future potential.

Delhi shines as the sole Indian entry in Top 100 City Destinations for 2024 Delhi has secured the 74th spot in Euromonitor International’s Top 100 City Destinations Index 2024, emerging as the only Indian city on this prestigious global list. This recognition underscores Delhi’s growing reputation as a leading urban destination.

A blend of heritage and modern infrastructure The recognition underscores Delhi’s unique combination of rich cultural heritage and modern urban infrastructure, making it an attractive destination for global travelers. Known for its historical landmarks, diverse cuisine, and vibrant urban experiences, the city continues to draw international attention.

Global context The 2024 Index, led by Paris in the top spot, showcased a strong presence of European cities, with Asian cities like Tokyo and Bangkok also making notable appearances. Delhi’s inclusion reflects India’s rising influence in global tourism, emphasizing the city's unique cultural richness.

Paris named world's top destinatio city for the fourth consecutive year Paris has retained its title as the world’s most attractive city for the fourth straight year, according to Euromonitor International’s Top 100 City Destinations Index 2024. This reinforces Paris's global appeal, driven by its rich culture and robust tourism infrastructure.

