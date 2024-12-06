In a proud moment for India, one city has secured a coveted spot in Euromonitor International's Top 100 City Destinations Index 2024, standing among the world's finest urban destinations. This annual ranking evaluates cities across six key pillars, including tourism performance, sustainability, infrastructure, and health and safety, highlighting their global appeal and future potential.
Delhi has secured the 74th spot in Euromonitor International’s Top 100 City Destinations Index 2024, emerging as the only Indian city on this prestigious global list. This recognition underscores Delhi’s growing reputation as a leading urban destination.
The recognition underscores Delhi’s unique combination of rich cultural heritage and modern urban infrastructure, making it an attractive destination for global travelers. Known for its historical landmarks, diverse cuisine, and vibrant urban experiences, the city continues to draw international attention.
The 2024 Index, led by Paris in the top spot, showcased a strong presence of European cities, with Asian cities like Tokyo and Bangkok also making notable appearances. Delhi’s inclusion reflects India’s rising influence in global tourism, emphasizing the city's unique cultural richness.
Paris has retained its title as the world’s most attractive city for the fourth straight year, according to Euromonitor International’s Top 100 City Destinations Index 2024. This reinforces Paris's global appeal, driven by its rich culture and robust tourism infrastructure.
Madrid followed Paris in second place, while Tokyo secured the third spot. Rome and Milan rounded out the top five. New York City was the highest-ranked US city at sixth, while European cities dominated the top 10, owing to their advanced tourism infrastructure and sustainability initiatives. Asia also saw strong performances, with Bangkok topping international arrivals with 32 million visitors in 2024. At the bottom of the rankings, Cairo ranked 100th, followed by Zhuhai and Jerusalem.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.