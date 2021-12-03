Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  This Indian city has the highest number of CCTVs in the world; beats London, Paris

This Indian city has the highest number of CCTVs in the world; beats London, Paris

Delhi government will install 1.40 lakh CCTV cameras in the city in the second phase of the project.
1 min read . 01:44 PM IST Livemint

  • Delhi has 2,75,000 CCTV cameras that have been installed over the last seven years
  • The survey has been conducted across 150 cities

With over two lakh cameras installed across the city, Delhi has the highest number of CCTVs in the world, even more than London, Singapore, and Paris. The survey has been conducted across 150 cities

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said,  “As many as 2,75,000 CCTV cameras were installed across Delhi in the last seven years. These were installed in streets, lanes, colonies, RWS, schools and other places. Delhi has become the number one city in the world in having the maximum number of CCTV cameras per square kilometre."

The Chief Minister further said there are 1,826 CCTV cameras in Delhi per square mile.

"London comes to the second place with 1,138 CCTV cameras per square mile. So Delhi is far ahead of London, Singapore, and Paris. In India, Chennai comes second place in terms of CCTV cameras. And, Delhi has thrice as many cameras as Chennai has. We have 11 times more CCTV cameras installed in Delhi than in Mumbai," said Kejriwal.

He said that safety for women has improved since the installation of CCTV cameras. The police also get helps in solving crime cases as most of the time the incidents are recorded in the CCTV cameras, he added.

"We will further install 1,40,000 cameras in the city. Following this, Delhi will have 4,15,000 CCTV cameras," added the chief minister.

Delhi government will install 1.40 lakh CCTV cameras in the city in the second phase of the project.

(With inputs from agencies)

