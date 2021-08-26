India's national capital Delhi has ranked first with most cameras installed per square miles, according to Forbes list.

Based on the analysis of the world's 150 cities, Delhi has installed the highest CCTV cameras in public places. As per the Forbes data, Delhi has a total of 1,826.6 cameras per square mile.

Apart from Delhi, Chennai has ranked 3rd with 609.9 cameras per square mile.

Mumbai bagged 18th spot with 157.4 cameras, Forbes report added.

Delhi has surpassed several Chinese cities like Shenzhen (520.1), Wuxi ( 472.7), Qingdao (415.8), Shanghai (408.5) among others having the most cameras per square mile in the world.

Delhi has also outshone London (1,138.5), Singapore (387.6), New York (193.7), and Moscow (210) in the aforementioned category.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Feel proud to say that Delhi beats cities like Shanghai, New York, and London with most CCTV cameras per sq mile".

CM Kejriwal also felicitated officers involved in the camera installation mission and wrote, "My compliments to our officers and engineers who worked in mission mode n achieved it in such a short time".

