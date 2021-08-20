India's Covid vaccination drive ramped up steadily since June 21 onwards when free universal inoculation kicked off.

Several state governments have also speed up the vaccination process in order to prevent the third Covid wave.

Amid the ongoing nationwide Covid vaccination drive, the Telangana government has made a bold statement that it would make its capital Hyderabad 100% vaccinated within the next 15 days.

Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar said officials of the health department and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) working in close coordination to make residential colonies in the city 100% vaccinated.

Speaking at a workshop on Thursday held at the BRKR Bhavan along with the Secretary, Department of Medical Health, GHMC Commissioner, and Collectors of four districts under GHMC among others, the state's chief secretary has instructed medical and municipal staff to conduct a household survey and vaccinate all above 18 years of age.

The chief secretary advised officials to carry out the Covid inoculation in mission mode as there was a positive response to the mobile vaccination programme in the GHMC limits.

He said teams should be formed colony-wise with manpower and material to administer vaccines to those who had yet to be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 71 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours. However, the state registered 409 fresh cases in the same duration. The number of active cases stands at 6,865 and the recoveries have climbed to 6,43,318.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!