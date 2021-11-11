Briefing about the campaign, Indore District Magistrate (DM) Manish Singh said, "Till now, 9.49 lakh people haven't taken their second dose. Yesterday, we called different associations and they all themselves decided to ensure strictness. They've given November 30 as the deadline; after that, they'll offer services after seeing COVID-19 vaccination certificate only."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}