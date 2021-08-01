Kolkata: Many Kolkata residents, who are above 80 years, and those over 60 years and have a serious illness, could not travel to COVID vaccination centres, will soon be able to avail the doorstep vaccination facility. According to a report in PTI, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will soon start visiting old and ailing residents of the city to vaccinate them.

"This is an initiative to vaccinate those who are old and cannot move out of their homes. We have spoken to the state health secretary and arranged for the same," KMC chief Firhad Hakim said

According to rules devised by the KMC health department, the family of a citizen will be required to approach the nearest KMC vaccination centre and book a 'vaccination slot at home' after furnishing an age proof. After examining the certificate, the medical officer will book a slot and fix a date for the recipient, depending on the availability of vaccines. A photocopy of the Aadhaar, PAN, voter card can be submitted while booking the slot.

So, any family member can go to the nearest vaccination centre and get the names of such old and ailing persons registered for the vaccination.

Hakim said civic health workers would visit the residences of such persons only if all other family members are vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 47 crore with 60,15,842 doses being given in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

More than three crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories and private hospitals to be administered.





