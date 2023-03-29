This Indian court has used ChatGPT on a criminal case2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 09:03 AM IST
For the first time in India, the viral conversational chatbot ChatGPT was used while hearing a bail petition of an accused.
Perhaps for the first time in India, a court has used artificial intelligence for taking opinions on a criminal case. The high court used ChatGPT for validating its opinion regarding the bail application of an accused. This is the first instance ChatGPT has been used to decide on a bail application in India.
