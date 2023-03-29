Perhaps for the first time in India, a court has used artificial intelligence for taking opinions on a criminal case. The high court used ChatGPT for validating its opinion regarding the bail application of an accused. This is the first instance ChatGPT has been used to decide on a bail application in India.

A Justice Anoop Chitkara led bench was hearing a bail petition of an accused arrested in June 2020 on charges of rioting, criminal intimidation, murder, and criminal conspiracy.

The bench sought the opinion of ChatGPT regarding the legal jurisprudence around the world on granting bail in a case where the accused has been charged with a crime involving cruelty. However, the judges made it clear that references to the viral chatbot are only intended to present a broader picture of bail jurisprudence in cases where cruelty is a factor.

The Judges finally asked ChatGPT, “What is the jurisprudence on bail when the assailants assaulted with cruelty?"

As per a report in the Indian Express, the chatbot replied, “Jurisprudence on bail for cases where the assailants have assaulted with cruelty will depend on the specific circumstances of the case and the laws and regulations of the jurisdiction."

It added, “However, in general, if the assailants have been charged with a violent crime that involves cruelty, such as murder, aggravated assault, or torture, they may be considered a danger to the community and a flight risk. In such cases, the judge may be less inclined to grant bail or may set the bail amount very high."

After hearing from ChatGPT the bench rejected the bail application of the accused. In its order the bench said, “To inflict death is cruel in itself, but if cruelty leads to death, then the situation changes. When a physical assault is committed in a brutal manner, the parameters of bail also change."

Ever since its launch in November last year, ChatGPT has taken the world by storm, with new ways of utilizing the chatbot still being discovered. OpenAI, the company responsible for ChatGPT, has recently unveiled their latest language model, GPT-4, which they claim is even more reliable, accurate, and has the capability of comprehending more nuanced inputs.