This Indian cricketer's wife opens 101 Sukanya Samriddhi accounts for girls, PM says 'heartwarming'2 min read . 11 Aug 2022
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi has heaped praises on Indian cricketer's wife for her initiative to help underprivileged girls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has heaped praises on Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba for her initiative to help underprivileged girls. Rivaba had on her daughter's birthday (June 8) declared to open 101 Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts at the Jamnagar post office to celebrate her daughter Kunwaribashree Nidhyanaba’s 5th birthday.
Jadeja's wife has been seen at the Jamnagar post office and the couple has deposited ₹11,000 in each of the 101 accounts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Jadeja and his wife's contribution in a letter. PM had written, "It is heart-warming to learn about your gesture of opening Hundred and One Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts in the post office for 101 girls. The Philanthropic Initiative to make the initial deposit in every account to celebrate the 5th birthday of your daughter, Nidhyanaba, is admirable. May you continue to contribute towards the larger good of society. Such voluntary efforts will generate a positive message within the society and inspire all".
Sukanya Samriddhi Account
A Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) can be opened with a minimum deposit of ₹250 up to a limit of ₹1.50 lakh in a financial year and deposits may be made for a maximum of 15 years after the account is opened.
After a girl reaches 18 years of age or has completed the 10th standard, guardians can withdraw money from the account up to 50% of the balance in a financial year.
According to the regulations set by the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communication, withdrawals can be accomplished in a single transaction or in installments, with a maximum of one withdrawal per year with up to a limit of 5 years. However, the account will mature after 21 years from the account opening date or at the time of the marriage of the girl child after she turns 18.
