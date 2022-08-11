Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Jadeja and his wife's contribution in a letter. PM had written, "It is heart-warming to learn about your gesture of opening Hundred and One Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts in the post office for 101 girls. The Philanthropic Initiative to make the initial deposit in every account to celebrate the 5th birthday of your daughter, Nidhyanaba, is admirable. May you continue to contribute towards the larger good of society. Such voluntary efforts will generate a positive message within the society and inspire all".

