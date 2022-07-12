This Indian IT company announces promotions every quarter to check employee attrition2 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 11:37 AM IST
- The IT company has decided to offer quarterly promotions to top performers
Indian IT company Wipro is planning to offer promotions to its employees every quarter in a step to retain its talent. The company is planning to reward the top performers who are not in the leadership team and will roll out several promotions for its employees, starting July.