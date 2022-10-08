This Indian IT company plans to hire 1,300 people in Mexico over next 2 years

This Indian IT company plans to hire 1,300 people in Mexico over next 2 years2 min read . 03:48 PM IST
The move is expected to strengthen its current employee base of 2,400 people in Mexico.
IT giant, HCL Technologies, said the company expects to hire 1,300 people in the next two years to strengthen its current employee base of 2,400 people in the country.
The expansion plan was announced as the company celebrated its 14-year anniversary in Guadalajara. With this, the IT firm will also be opening its sixth technology center in Guadalajara.
The new center will significantly expand its presence to serve its growing local and international client base across industries and will focus on creating next-generation digital solutions.
"In line with the company's hybrid operating model, the center will embrace an agile workplace," the statement said.
“We are fortunate to have strong partnerships with our clients and partners as we commit to expanding in Mexico," said Ajay Bahl, Corporate Vice President, Americas and Executive Sponsor, Mexico, HCLTech.
“This strong network with local ecosystem – along with our investments in cutting-edge delivery centers and a talented workforce – powers our mission of supercharging progress with technological breakthroughs for the industry and the region," he added.
“We are very proud of the work our Mexico teams have accomplished," said Pablo Gallegos, Country Head, Mexico, HCLTech.
The company recently launched its new brand identity and logo, which seeks to embrace a distinct global brand identity while retaining connectivity with HCL Group.
The company's new 'HCLTech' brand and logo will be at the heart of its go-to-market strategy and represent its differentiated portfolio of services and products that supercharge digital transformation for enterprises at scale, it had said in a statement.
It also announced a digital transformation partnership with Cemex, a global construction materials company and an integrated IT Services partnership with Neoris, a leading global digital accelerator.
(With inputs from PTI)
