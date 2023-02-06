“She ended her playing career the way she started it: with her hunger to succeed undiminished. Reminds me to keep the desire to excel alive, even at this stage in my career," wrote Anand Mahindra as he called Sania Mirza his “Monday Motivation".

Mahindra shared his tweet on February 6 while sharing an image of Mirza, along with her quote that said: “Competitiveness is in my blood and every time I step onto the court I want to win, regardless of whether it’s going to be my last slam or my last season."

She ended her playing career the way she started it: with her hunger to succeed undiminished. Reminds me to keep the desire to excel alive, even at this stage in my career. She’s my #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/6GnQYieBEe — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 6, 2023

In January 2005, Serena Williams told 18-year-old Sania Mirza at the Australian Open to “keep fighting". Exactly after 18 years, Mirza played her last Grand Slam at the Australian Open earlier in January and ended up losing the mixed-doubles final with her partner Rohan Bopanna. Knowing that this was her final Grand Slam appearance, she broke down in tears. She will officially retire in February after a tournament in Dubai.

Sania has always been a winner even when she lost a match. Shortly before starting for the Australian Open, Mirza shared a note on her Instagram account: “Thirty (yes, 30!) years ago a 6 year old girl from Nasr School in Hyderabad, walked on to a tennis court at Nizam Club with her young mom and fought the coach to let her learn how to play tennis as he thought that she was too little :). The fight for our dreams began at 6."

Upon her announcement to retire from professional tennis, her husband Shoaib Malik said, “You are the much needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You're an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career…"

Mahindra’s post attracted numerous positive comments. “She was such a wonderful player to watch! Her competition in the Olympics was always fun and entertaining. And her run at this years Australian Open in the doubles was exemplary. Best of India’s sportspeople!" wrote one user.

