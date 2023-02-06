Sania has always been a winner even when she lost a match. Shortly before starting for the Australian Open, Mirza shared a note on her Instagram account: “Thirty (yes, 30!) years ago a 6 year old girl from Nasr School in Hyderabad, walked on to a tennis court at Nizam Club with her young mom and fought the coach to let her learn how to play tennis as he thought that she was too little :). The fight for our dreams began at 6."