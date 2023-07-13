The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has achieved the fourth position in a readers' survey conducted by a US-based travel magazine to determine the favourite international airports. CSMIA is the sole Indian airport to be featured in the list of 'Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite International Airports of 2023 survey'.

CSMIA's inclusion in the top rankings reflects the positive feedback from readers, with a reader score of 86.47. The airport is recognized for its amenities, convenience, and overall travel experience. Singapore Changi Airport claimed the top spot, followed by Dubai International Airport and Hamad International Airport in Doha.

The survey assessed airports based on various factors, including accessibility, check-in and security procedures, restaurant and bar options, shopping facilities, and overall design. International airports in Asia and the Middle East continue to dominate "World’s Best Awards" survey 2023 under Travel + Leisure readers' favourite international airports for this year.

In an official statement, the Mumbai airport expressed its delight at this recognition, highlighting its continuous efforts to provide passengers with an exceptional travel experience and world-class hospitality. "CSMIA has left a lasting impression on travellers, earning its well-deserved spot on this esteemed list," stated an official release by Mumbai airport. The airport's inclusion on this prestigious list confirms its dedication to delivering excellence and leaving a lasting impression on travellers.

The statement further emphasised that the Mumbai airport offers experiences that redefine modern air travel and serves as a platform to introduce and showcase Indian culture to passengers.

It mentioned that CSMIA caters to travellers who desire longer layovers by providing an array of amenities for their convenience and enjoyment. "CSMIA now harbour travellers that desire longer layovers, as it strives to make the most of the abundant amenities available to them," the statement said.

Travel + Leisure conducts its World's Best Awards survey annually, inviting readers to share their opinions on top hotels, resorts, spas, cruise ships, airlines, and more. This year, approximately 165,000 readers participated in the survey, contributing to the comprehensive rankings.