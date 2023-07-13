This Indian airport is among list of World's Best International Airports of 2023: Survey1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 08:42 AM IST
The airport has been ranked fourth in a survey conducted by a US travel magazine, making it the only Indian airport to be featured.
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has achieved the fourth position in a readers' survey conducted by a US-based travel magazine to determine the favourite international airports. CSMIA is the sole Indian airport to be featured in the list of 'Travel + Leisure Readers' 10 Favorite International Airports of 2023 survey'.
