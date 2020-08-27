This Indian-origin doctor in UK creates a 21-Day immunity plan to fight COVID-19

“I finally decided to do something about my obesity and T2 [diabetes]. I immediately took Aseem’s lifestyle advice, specifically cutting out all sugar and refined carbs and within weeks I’ve come close to reversing my type 2 diabetes. The best part is I was still able to enjoy my food and felt mentally and physically better as my body became healthier. Read this book and follow the plan, it may well save your life," says Chadha, in her endorsement for the new book.