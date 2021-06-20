The IMD on Sunday predicted that under the influence of a low-pressure area over southeast Uttar Pradesh and a cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over several states

The weather department of India on Sunday said Madhya Pradesh has received 94% more rainfall than average so far since June 1 this year. The southwest monsoon arrived in Madhya Pradesh on June 10 this year – seven days ahead of its schedule -- and covered the entire state by June 12, G D Mishra, senior meteorologist at the IMD's Bhopal office said.

Some parts of MP received heavy rainfall since the onset of the monsoon, but the state has not recorded 'extremely' heavy showers so far, he said. Moreover, as per the current weather conditions, the state is unlikely to receive very heavy rainfall in the upcoming week, Mishra noted.

However, all 20 districts in east MP have so far received more rainfall than normal, while 10 out of the total 31 districts in west MP have received below normal downpour, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the IMD official, Singrauli in east MP has received 441% more rainfall than normal, while in west MP, Hoshangabad received 211% more showers than normal in June this year. However, Dhar in west MP recorded 69% less rainfall than normal.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Sunday predicted that under the influence of a low-pressure area over southeast Uttar Pradesh and a cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Madhya Pradesh, along with Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Sikkim during the next 24 hours.

