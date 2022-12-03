This Indian state bans mobile phones inside temple premises1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2022, 12:06 PM IST
An Indian state has prohibited the use of mobile phones inside the temple premises. The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Commissioner of Hindu Religious & Charities Endowments Department to ban cell phones inside the temple premises to maintain the purity and sanctity of temples in Tamil Nadu.