Andhra Pradesh has achieved the milestone of administering more than 12.5 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the Mega Covid vaccination drive that the health authorities hope could be a record in any one province in the world.

As per Andhra Pradesh's health authorities, a total of 12,56,215 people were administered the coronavirus vaccine in the state by 6 pm on Sunday.

So far, Andhra Pradesh has administered more than one crore first dose of coronavirus vaccine. Whereas 27.29 lakh people are fully vaccinated since the Covid-19 vaccination programme began on January 16.

Cumulatively, 1.37 crore vaccine doses (first and second) were administered in the state so far, Andhra Pradesh's health bulletin said.

The Mega Vaccination Drive, with focus on persons over the age of 45 years and mothers with children under five years, began at 6 am in more than 2,200 locations in all 13 districts of the state.

The state's health department officials informed that they had kept a total of 14 lakh Covid doses for the drive. By 2 pm, 9,02,308 people were inoculated, and by 3.30 pm, the number crossed the one million mark (10 lakh), the health officials said in a statement.

Now, they are hoping that the entire vaccines' stock could be exhausted by the end of the day.

The two Godavari districts, East and West, topped the list with 1.48 lakh and 1.43 lakh vaccinations so far on Sunday. Krishna, Visakhapatnam, and Guntur also crossed the one lakh mark each.

On 14 April, 6,28,961 people were vaccinated in Andhra Pradesh, then a record high in a day in the country.

(With PTI inputs)

