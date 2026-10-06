This Indian state, with 112 billionaires and wealth of over ₹63 lakh crore, will impose water cut on its people

Maharashtra will impose water cuts for its people. This comes after it was listed as India's wealthiest state in the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026.

The Maharashtra government, led by CM Devendra Fadnavis, has announced cuts of at least 10% from 16 October. These will apply across all urban and rural local bodies following a deficient monsoon. Industries must reuse or recycle at least 30% of the water they consume.

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Maharashtra's listed wealth totals over ₹63 lakh crore, ahead of Delhi and Gujarat. The state has 112 billionaires and 552 people on India's list of the richest.

It holds nearly 40% of the combined wealth across the 20 states compared. These figures describe listed personal wealth, rather than the state's total economic output.

Mumbai contributes to Maharashtra's position, with a listed wealth exceeding ₹53 lakh crore. The city is home to 93 billionaires. Pune also features among the leading cities, with a wealth of nearly ₹7.5 lakh crore. Now, this concentration of wealth comes alongside concerns about water supplies.

Some of the richest people in the country live in Maharashtra. Such people include Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar.

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Drought in Maharashtra On 26 September, the government declared a drought in 265 of Maharashtra's 358 talukas. That covers 74% of the state's talukas. Low rainfall, limited dam storage and possible El Nino effects have raised concerns. Drinking water will receive the highest priority under the new management plan.

Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan said his department had prepared plans for dams. These also account for different water uses until 31 August 2027. Each dam must maintain an additional 10% emergency reserve. Drinking water needs will be protected until that date.

Officials will account for evaporation, silt and unauthorised water extraction while calculating available supplies. Irrigation releases will follow drinking water, livestock and fodder requirements. Authorities have also been directed to prevent leaks and monitor illegal withdrawals.

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Local bodies must use treated wastewater for gardening, construction and washing instead of fresh water. The water resources department will coordinate with revenue officials and police.

Together, they will work to stop unauthorised extraction from dams, rivers and canals. The government has urged citizens to conserve water and use every drop efficiently.

CM Fadnavis said a central government team would visit later this week. It will inspect drought conditions in 265 talukas across 32 districts. The team will assess how severe the drought has become.

It will recommend assistance for affected farmers through the central and state disaster response funds. Its recommendations will also cover immediate action and rehabilitation.

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Maharashtra Get Latest real-time updates India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. India News Home This Indian state, with 112 billionaires and wealth of over ₹63 lakh crore, will impose water cut on its people