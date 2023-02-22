‘This is Bihar’: Nitish Kumar slams farmer for speaking English
Use of English words by a farmer irked Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at an agriculture event.
On February 21, Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar slammed a farmer by the name of Amit Kumar for using too many "English phrases" when recounting his thrilling life's adventure. The farmer from Lakhisarai was speaking at a celebration marking the launch of the state government's "fourth agriculture roadmap" at the Bapu Sabhagar auditorium.
