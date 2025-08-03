'Take action': Political leaders in J&K react after video shows Army officer's 'murderous assault' on SpiceJet staff

Jammu and Kashmir: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti, and several other political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir reposted a clip of the Army officer's alleged “murderous assault” on four SpiceJet staff members at the Srinagar International Airport, urging authorities to “take action.”

SpiceJet on Sunday said that a senior Army officer, who was to board a flight to Delhi, assaulted four airline ground staffers at the Srinagar airport, with one of the staff suffering a spinal fracture.

An Indian Army officer said that the incident has come to the Army's notice, and “full cooperation is being extended to the authorities in investigating the case,” reported ANI.

‘How dare this army officer…’ Reacting to the incident, PDP leader Iltija Mufti demanded strict action against the officer, labelling his action as a “murderous assault”.

"How dare this Army officer launch a murderous assault on employees at Srinagar airport simply for refusing excess cabin luggage? His demonic rage left one of the victims with a spinal fracture. Please take immediate action to set an example," she said in a post on X, tagging the Chinar Corps.

What led to the incident? The feud between the Army officer and the SpiceJet staff began over carrying more cabin luggage than allowed. When the officer was told he cannot carry cabin luggage exceeding the 7 kg limit, the army officer assaulted the airline staff, ‘punching and repeatedly kicking’ leading to serious jaw injuries and spinal fracture.