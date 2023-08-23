Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the country on the historic moment of Chandrayaan-3's landing on the moon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This sounds the bugle for a developed India, said the prime minister, who joined through video conference the scientists at ISRO to witness the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3.

"We are witness to the new flight of new India. New history has been written," he said.

Modi, who is on an official visit to South Africa to attend the BRICS Summit, joined the scientists gathered at ISRO's Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) near here.

Addressing ISRO scientists virtually from Johannesburg, he said India made a resolve "on the Earth and fulfilled it on the Moon".

"This is a moment to cherish forever," Modi said, noting that India has reached the South Pole of the moon, where no country had ventured so far.

"India is now on the moon and now is the time to walk on the 'Chandra Path'," the Prime Minister said.

"India's successful moon mission is not India's alone...Our approach of one earth, one family one future is resonating across the globe...Moon mission is based on the same human centric approach. So, this success belongs to all of humanity," Modi said noting that this stupendous feat has been achieved during India's G20 presidency.

