This is how a Bengaluru doctor beat traffic to perform surgery on time

Dr Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon at Manipal Hospitals was on his way to perform an emergency surgery on August 30, but he got stuck in the traffic jam on the Sarjapur-Marathalli stretch.
Bengaluru, which is infamous for traffic, often cause delays to ambulances carrying critical patients. This most traffic congested city leads patients to struggle in reaching hospitals on time. However, the story of a doctor has set an example of dedication towards his duty and importance of someone's life.
Bengaluru, which is infamous for traffic, often cause delays to ambulances carrying critical patients. This most traffic congested city leads patients to struggle in reaching hospitals on time. However, the story of a doctor has set an example of dedication towards his duty and importance of someone's life.
He realized that a delay could put the female patient in danger, so he ditched his car in between the traffic jam and ran for almost three kilometres to perform the laparoscopic gallbladder surgery.
Taking to Instagram, he posted a short clip of his run and said, “Every day, I commute from Bengaluru to Manipal Hospitals, Sarjapur, which is in the Southeast of Bengaluru. I left home for the surgery on time. My team was prepared to perform the surgery. But there was traffic jam on the road. So, looking at it, I decided to leave the car with the driver and ran towards the hospital to perform the surgery."
The doctor reached hospital on time and his team was prepared to perform the surgery. They already induced anesthesia on the patient. The surgery was successful and the patient was discharged on time.
Netizens heaped praises on Dr Nandakumar for taking such a step and saving the live of the patient. “Hats off to you sir … Service to the mankind is superlative. Thank you again," a user wrote,
Another Instagram user said, “Dr. Going you are the true god resprentative. My heartiest salute to you sir." “Sir !! Hats off to you .. u are a real life hero.. need an article about . So that that such people still exist here," the third person said.
