This is how a Bengaluru doctor beat traffic to perform surgery on time

Taking to Instagram, he posted a short clip of his run and said, “Every day, I commute from Bengaluru to Manipal Hospitals, Sarjapur, which is in the Southeast of Bengaluru. I left home for the surgery on time. My team was prepared to perform the surgery. But there was traffic jam on the road. So, looking at it, I decided to leave the car with the driver and ran towards the hospital to perform the surgery."