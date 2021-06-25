1 min read.Updated: 25 Jun 2021, 11:17 AM ISTLivemint
Narendra Modi on Friday said those 'dark days' can never be forgotten and called for taking a pledge to strengthen India's democratic spirit
On the 46th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said those "dark days" can never be forgotten and called for taking a pledge to strengthen India's democratic spirit and live up to the values enshrined in the Constitution.
"This is how Congress trampled over our democratic ethos. We remember all those greats who resisted the Emergency and protected Indian democracy," he tweeted, while sharing a link about several draconian measures taken by the then Congress government.
"The dark days of Emergency can never be forgotten. The period from 1975 to 1977 witnessed a systematic destruction of institutions.Let us pledge to do everything possible to strengthen India's democratic spirit, and live up to the values enshrined in our Constitution." he said.
Other senior BJP leaders also hit out at the Congress with Home Minister Amit Shah saying he Congress "murdered" democracy on this day in 1975 for its lust and arrogance of power.
