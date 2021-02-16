This is how Delhi Metro plans to go cashless and contactless soon

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to introduce Quick Response (QR) codes on its network to make ticketing contactless. The Metro has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from private firms to upgrade its existing Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system to enable QR code, bank account and RuPay based open-loop ticketing on its network, DMRC said.

Currently, the QR code-based ticketing system is only available on the Airport line.

The procedure for using the QR Code by the Delhi Metro commuters is as follows:

1) Download the Ridlr application from Google Play Store or App Store

2) Register into the App with your valid credentials including mobile no. and email- id.

3) Proceed to buy a QR ticket by selecting the origin station and destination station.

4) Select no. of passengers (Maximum 6 at a time).

5) App will display the fare for the selected journey.

6) Pay the fare using internet banking/credit/debit card. User will receive a notification.

7) App will display the QR code for the journey.

8) User can tap the QR enabled AFC entry gates of the Metro stations on Airport Line. The AFC gate will open and the user can commence the journey

9) At the exit, the user needs to tap the QR Code again at the exit AFC gate. The gates will open and the journey will conclude.

10) All six Metro stations of Airport Express Line have been provided with a set of two AFC gates each for entry and exit through QR enabled system

"The existing AFC technology and infrastructure (hardware and software) needs to be updated. The key dates for delivery and commissioning will be detailed out in the Request for Proposal document," said DMRC.

The Metro now plans to make the QR code system available on its nine corridors, spread over 314 kilometres, and 245 stations by 2022. DMRC official said that this is being done following the National Common Mobility Card standard model specified by the Union housing and urban affairs ministry.

"Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has laid down the Smart NCMC standard model specifications. Following the NCMC standard model, the common Mobility card will enable seamless travel by different metros and other transport systems across the country besides retail shopping and purchases," DMRC added.

Currently, metro users have to use DMRC’s travel card while commuting.

Metro services were closed for a period of 169 days last year due to the pandemic. The Centre had allowed Metro operations to resume in September but in a graded manner and with social distancing inside trains and on stations.

