Home > News > India > This is how DRDO plans to sanitise your phone, laptops, currency notes, challans
A view of automated contactless UVC sanitisation cabinet called Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitiser (DRUVS), developed by DRDO to sanitise electronic gadgets, papers and currency notes, (PTI)
A view of automated contactless UVC sanitisation cabinet called Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitiser (DRUVS), developed by DRDO to sanitise electronic gadgets, papers and currency notes, (PTI)

This is how DRDO plans to sanitise your phone, laptops, currency notes, challans

1 min read . Updated: 11 May 2020, 07:19 AM IST Staff Writer

  • DRDO said on Sunday that DRUVS Cabinet has a contactless operation which is very important to contain the spread of virus.
  • The DRUVS provides 360 degree exposure of UVC to the objects placed inside the cabinet

The RCI, a premier laboratory of DRDO based at Hyderabad, has developed an automated contactless UVC sanitising cabinet to sanitise mobile phones, iPads, laptops, currency notes, cheque leafs, challans, passbooks, and paper.

DRDO's dream

Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a part of Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), developed the Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitiser (DRUVS).

DRDO said on Sunday that DRUVS Cabinet has a contactless operation which is very important to contain the spread of virus.

How it works

The proximity sensor switches clubbed with drawer opening and closing mechanism makes its operation automatic and contactless.

The DRUVS provides 360 degree exposure of UVC to the objects placed inside the cabinet. Once the sanitisation is done, the system goes in sleep mode, hence the operator need not wait or stand near the device, said a statement.

For sanitising currency notes

RCI has also developed an automated UVC currency sanitising device called NOTESCLEAN. Bundles of currency notes can be sanitised using DRUVS, however disinfection of each currency note using it, will be a time-consuming process.

For that purpose, a sanitising technique has been developed, where one has to just place the loose currency notes at the input slot of the device. It picks the notes one by one and makes them pass through a series of UVC lamps for complete disinfection, it said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
DRDO office in Timarpur. (HT)

DRDO develops ultraviolet system to sanitise currency notes, electronic gadgets

1 min read . 10 May 2020
A trader wearing protective hand gloves counts Indian currency notes at a market during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Reuters)

IIT develops technology to sanitise groceries, currency notes from Covid-19

2 min read . 10 Apr 2020
The Asus Zenbook Pro Duo

Asus to launch new laptops in India to cater to work-from-home demand

1 min read . 03 May 2020
IT companies have been asked to follow a staggered ramp-up plan to reach this 33 per cent workforce limit in a phased manner.

Hyderabad IT companies told to gradually ramp up operations

2 min read . 10 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout