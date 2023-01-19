There is so much common between a captain and an entrepreneur as they both have a strong team who work together to fulfil their dreams, said Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal in a tweet post on Thursday.

The billionaire also shared how he built his ‘dream team’ that helped in listing Vedanta on London Stock exchange. He has written a lengthy note on his team members who helped to grow Vedanta.

“The other day while watching Chakde India with family, it struck me how there is so much common between a captain and an entrepreneur. They both have a strong team who work together to fulfil their dreams," Agarwal wrote on Twitter.

He also said, “Entrepreneurs need to find the strength of each member to build a winning team, just like how they did in the movie. And this is how I build my dream team that helped in listing Vedanta on London Stock exchange."

According to Vedanta Chairman, a good team needs players with diverse expertise who can help overall game plan. Agarwal followed the same drill when time came to take Vedanta to the next level.

“So when the time came to take Vedanta to the next level, we roped in these talented people as part of our board of directors; Brian Gilbertson, he helped us in getting Vedanta listed, Michael fowle, ex-chairman KPGM, my go to man for numbers; Late Sir David gore-booth, our policy expert; Cynthia Caroll, corporate governance expert and many more…," he further tweeted.

“You made the dreams of a young Bihari boy come true. I will forever be in gratitude..," the industrialist said.