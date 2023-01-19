‘This is how I built my dream team…’: Vedanta's Anil Agarwal1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 10:44 AM IST
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal shared how he built his ‘dream team’ that helped in listing Vedanta on London Stock exchange.
There is so much common between a captain and an entrepreneur as they both have a strong team who work together to fulfil their dreams, said Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal in a tweet post on Thursday.