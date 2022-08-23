This suggestion comes following previous research suggesting that physical activity can lessen both the risk of infection and the severity of respiratory infections due, at least in part, to its ability to bolster the immune system. It is important to note that while the link between regular physical activity and Covid-19 severity is poorly understood, researchers noted that it probably involves both metabolic and environmental factors. The researchers further set out to try and quantify the threshold of physical activity that might be needed to lessen the risks of infection and associated hospital admission and death, according to news agency ANI report.