Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the central govt will provide free vaccines to all citizens above the age of 18 years. PM Modi also announced a continuation of the free ration scheme for over 80 cr people in the country till November.

The centre will have to spend a whopping ₹80,000 crore ($11 billion) for these policy decisions by PM Modi, according to a news report by Bloomberg.

The government will earmark ₹70,000 crore for providing food to the poor and other eligible groups until Diwali in November. The Centre will need an extra ₹10,000 crore to provide free vaccinations, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The government may not have to tap the bond market for the funds, the Bloomberg sources said, citing a dividend of 99,122 crore surplus it received from the central bank and inflows expected from asset sales.

PM Modi also announced a cap of ₹150 on the amount private hospitals can charge over the cost of the purchase of the vaccine from the manufacturer.

India has administrated 23.61 cr crore doses since the world’s biggest vaccination drive started January 16, with 3.4% of the population now fully immunized.

