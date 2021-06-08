Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >This is how much free vaccines, food till Diwali will cost Indian govt

This is how much free vaccines, food till Diwali will cost Indian govt

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Nation, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 12:11 PM IST Ravi Prakash Kumar

PM Modi also announced a continuation of the free ration scheme for over 80 cr people in the country till November.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the central govt will provide free vaccines to all citizens above the age of 18 years. PM Modi also announced a continuation of the free ration scheme for over 80 cr people in the country till November.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the central govt will provide free vaccines to all citizens above the age of 18 years. PM Modi also announced a continuation of the free ration scheme for over 80 cr people in the country till November.

The centre will have to spend a whopping 80,000 crore ($11 billion) for these policy decisions by PM Modi, according to a news report by Bloomberg.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The centre will have to spend a whopping 80,000 crore ($11 billion) for these policy decisions by PM Modi, according to a news report by Bloomberg.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The government will earmark 70,000 crore for providing food to the poor and other eligible groups until Diwali in November. The Centre will need an extra 10,000 crore to provide free vaccinations, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The government may not have to tap the bond market for the funds, the Bloomberg sources said, citing a dividend of 99,122 crore surplus it received from the central bank and inflows expected from asset sales.

PM Modi also announced a cap of 150 on the amount private hospitals can charge over the cost of the purchase of the vaccine from the manufacturer.

India has administrated 23.61 cr crore doses since the world’s biggest vaccination drive started January 16, with 3.4% of the population now fully immunized.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!