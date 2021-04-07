OPEN APP
The Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till 30 April. The order came on the same day when the national capital registered the highest single-day spike of coronavirus infections this year. As many as 5,100 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the national capital on Tuesday as per the latest figures released by the state health department.

"People who want to get Covid-19 vaccination will be exempted but will have to get an e-pass. Shopkeepers selling essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, and medicine will be allowed to move after getting an e-pass. Print and electronic media will also be allowed to move only through e-pass," the Delhi government's order stated.

Commuters, who fall in the essential category, will be allowed to travel in Delhi Metro during the night curfew.

"All metro users are requested who not fall in the essential category may complete the journey and reach their destination by 10 pm as you are not allowed to travel after 10 pm to 5 am in the night in metro as per govt order till April 30," DMRC tweeted.

What is an e-pass?

An e-pass is a permission slip issued by the government from its official website to travel during the restrictions like night curfew. Citizens can either carry a hard or soft copy of e-pass, which can be shown to the authorities at checkpoints during night curfew.

How to get an e-pass in Delhi?

  • Visit the Delhi government’s official e-pass website
  • Individuals will be required to enter numerous details.
  • After completion of the form the individuals will receive a QR enabled exemption on the registered mobile number or email-ID.
  • E-pass must be downloaded and shown to the authorities at checkpoints during night curfew

Who will require an e-pass?

As per the state governments orders, individuals who wish to get vaccinated during the curfew timings will require an e-pass for travelling during the curfew timings. Journalists and media people will be required to carry an e-pass with them if they are working during night curfew hours. Shopkeepers selling essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, and medicine will be allowed to move after getting an e-pass.


