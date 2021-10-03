Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >This is India's cleanest river where 'boat seems in air': Jal Shakti ministry

This is India's cleanest river where 'boat seems in air': Jal Shakti ministry

Premium
Umngot river in Meghalaya
1 min read . 07:29 AM IST Livemint

Meghalaya has country's cleanest river that flows in Mawlynnong village, close to India’s border with Bangladesh

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Umngot river in Meghalaya is the cleanest in the country, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said in a tweet. Popularly known as Dawki river, river Umngot is 100 kilometre from Shillong in Meghalaya.

The Umngot river in Meghalaya is the cleanest in the country, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said in a tweet. Popularly known as Dawki river, river Umngot is 100 kilometre from Shillong in Meghalaya.

"It seems as if the boat is in the air; water is so clean and transparent. Wish all our rivers were as clean. Hats off to the people of Meghalaya," The Ministry of Jal Shakti wrote on Twitter.

"It seems as if the boat is in the air; water is so clean and transparent. Wish all our rivers were as clean. Hats off to the people of Meghalaya," The Ministry of Jal Shakti wrote on Twitter.

Umngot flows in Mawlynnong village, close to India’s border with Bangladesh, which is touted as “Asia’s Cleanest Village". It acts as a natural divide between Jaintia and Khasi hills, before finally flowing into Bangladesh.

Umngot flows in Mawlynnong village, close to India’s border with Bangladesh, which is touted as “Asia’s Cleanest Village". It acts as a natural divide between Jaintia and Khasi hills, before finally flowing into Bangladesh.

In April this year, the residents of the Meghalaya protested against the proposed dam on the Umngot river.

In April this year, the residents of the Meghalaya protested against the proposed dam on the Umngot river.

Tides of protest bubbled to protect the Umngot river where a 210 MW hydroelectric project has been proposed.

Tides of protest bubbled to protect the Umngot river where a 210 MW hydroelectric project has been proposed.

Separately, the Centre allocated 9,800 crore as a grant to the North-eastern states under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). The JJM aims at providing tap water to all households in the country by 2024.

Separately, the Centre allocated 9,800 crore as a grant to the North-eastern states under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). The JJM aims at providing tap water to all households in the country by 2024.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that JJM will help in bridging the gap between urban and rural areas. The Mission will bring tap water to every home, thereby ending the drudgery faced by women and girls who now fetch water from outside.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

PM Modi likely to visit Lucknow next week. Details here

Premium

India earned UAE's ‘goodwill’ by supporting it during p ...

Premium

Mumbai: NCB raids `rave party' onboard cruise ship

Premium

This is Kerala's first district to achieve 100% Covid-1 ...

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that JJM will help in bridging the gap between urban and rural areas. The Mission will bring tap water to every home, thereby ending the drudgery faced by women and girls who now fetch water from outside.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

PM Modi likely to visit Lucknow next week. Details here

Premium

India earned UAE's ‘goodwill’ by supporting it during p ...

Premium

Mumbai: NCB raids `rave party' onboard cruise ship

Premium

This is Kerala's first district to achieve 100% Covid-1 ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!