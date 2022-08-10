This is India’s moment: Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal2 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 06:10 PM IST
India is unquestionably in a prime position, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said.
On the eve of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has said that this is “India’s moment". According to him, India is performing better than most other nations. Compared to the US and the UK, where inflation is approaching double digit levels, India's economy is growing at a rate of about 7% and has modest inflation.