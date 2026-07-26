'This is just the beginning': CJP founder Dipke thanks supporters for 'huge victory of youth'

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday thanked supporters across the country for backing the outfit's 37-day agitation, saying their trust and unwavering support made the "huge victory of the youth" possible, while asserting that the movement had only just begun.

In a video shared on various social media platforms a day after the protest was called off, Dipke said the month-long agitation had been one of the most challenging phases for the organisation but ended in a victory driven by young people across the country.

"It feels really good... finally, at last, I have been able to sleep peacefully and wake up in my bedroom without thinking about what to do next, or what will happen by this evening or not. There is no panic," he said.





Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What were the main demands of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) during the agitation? ⌵ The CJP's main demands included suitable compensation for NEET aspirants who died by suicide, withdrawal of FIRs against protesters, and a review of their five-point charter on examination reforms. 2 Why did the CJP end its 37-day protest? ⌵ The CJP ended its protest after the Indian government agreed to several key demands during talks, including compensation for affected families and commitment to further discussions on education reforms. 3 How did the CJP's protest impact the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan? ⌵ The agitation culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, which CJP leaders described as a significant victory for the youth. 4 What was Abhijeet Dipke's reaction after the protest ended? ⌵ Abhijeet Dipke expressed gratitude to supporters for their trust and mentioned he felt relieved to have concluded a challenging protest, signifying that this was just the beginning for the CJP. 5 What improvements did the CJP attribute to the criticism it received during the protests? ⌵ Dipke stated that the scrutiny from critics helped the CJP improve and strengthen its campaign, noting that constructive criticism was essential for their success.

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'It was not easy' Reflecting on the 37-day protest, Dipke said the journey had been difficult for the entire CJP team.

"What we went through in the last 37 days was really, really difficult. It was not easy -- not just for me, but for all of our team," he said.

He thanked supporters who stood by the movement despite criticism and scepticism.

"All the people who supported us, who showed trust in us, and who loved us when everybody was doubting us -- I really want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Without your support, this wouldn't have been possible," Dipke said.

The CJP founder also apologised for not being able to personally thank supporters who remained at Jantar Mantar after the protest ended, saying he had to return home because of typhoid and a high fever.

"I couldn't meet all the people who were still waiting at Jantar Mantar yesterday... I had developed a very high fever. That is why I had to come home," he said.

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'Scrutiny helped the organisation improve' Expressing gratitude to those who stayed at the protest site throughout the agitation, Dipke said their contribution would be remembered.

"I really appreciate what you did for this country. Without you guys, we wouldn't have been able to achieve this. Salute to you all," he said.

Dipke also acknowledged those who criticised the movement, saying the scrutiny helped the organisation improve and strengthen its campaign.

"If you hadn't criticised us, if you hadn't questioned us, we perhaps wouldn't have had the chance to improve ourselves. It's because of your criticism... that we were able to deliver," he said.

Looking ahead, Dipke said the conclusion of the agitation marked the beginning of a longer political journey for the CJP.

"As I said, and as I have been saying since day one: this is just the beginning. The Cockroach Janta Party has a long way to go. This is just the beginning," he said.

CJP withdrew its agitation on Saturday The CJP withdrew its agitation on Saturday after the Centre accepted several of its demands following talks with Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh. The government agreed to provide suitable compensation to the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, withdraw FIRs registered against protesters and examine the outfit's five-point charter on examination reforms, with another round of talks scheduled in four weeks.

The protest culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid nationwide demonstrations over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose 26-day hunger strike became a focal point of the movement, described the outcome as "a victory for democracy'.