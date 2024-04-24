AAP MP Sanjay Singh slams PM Modi for '5G mega scam' as Centre moves Supreme Court for 2G spectrum case modification. Singh questions Modi govt's stance on spectrum license distribution, accuses of favoritism towards friends over nation.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre moved the Supreme Court seeking modification of the 2012 verdict in the 2G spectrum case.

The AAP MP accused the Modi government of orchestrating a "5G mega scam", alleging that the Modi administration prioritises his friends over the nation.

"This is Modi Ji's 5G mega scam. PM Modi Ji is willing to sacrifice everything for his friends, not for the country. He has given electricity to one of his friends, water, roads, steel, ports, coal, gas, and airports; he has given the entire country to that one person. And he made his nephew the chairman of BCCI," Singh said.

This week the Centre moved the Supreme Court seeking modification of the top court's earlier verdict in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Singh outlined his concerns regarding the central government's stance on the controversial 'first come, first served' policy concerning the distribution of spectrum licenses.

"The same BJP that was leading protests and raising their voices at every street corner from the Prime Minister to the entire party, criticizing the 2G policy, claiming that the 'first come, first served' policy was wrong--that was their accusation. In 2012, the honourable Supreme Court gave a historic judgment, stating that spectrum licenses must be auctioned and should not be given based on the 'first come, first served' policy. The court ruled against this policy, stating that under no circumstances should 'first come, first served' be applied, but instead an auction process must be followed for spectrum licenses," Singh said.

The centre mentioned the plea before a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. The interim application was mentioned by Attorney General R Venkataramani. The Centre has sought modification of the 2012 verdict as it wanted to grant second-generation spectrum licences in some cases.

However, Singh slammed the Modi government stating that the policy to grant spectrum licenses through an administrative process was passed in the Parliament at a time when democracy was murdered, with 150 MPs suspended.

"But Modi Ji and his government have been completely exposed in front of the whole country today. In 2023, when 150 members of parliament were expelled, the same policy that PM Modi and BJP were against, the policy the whole country was against, was passed – the 'first come, first served' policy. The policy to grant spectrum licenses through an administrative process was passed in the Parliament at a time when democracy was murdered, with 150 MPs suspended and thrown out," Singh said.

Mocking the BJP government Singh added, "Now they are at the Supreme Court saying that if they go through an auction process, it would be beneficial for the country, and the nation's revenue would increase. But how would their friends' revenue increase?".

On February 2, 2012, the top court quashed 2G spectrum licence allocations to various firms during A Raja's tenure as telecom minister in January 2008. The court had also held that the State was duty-bound to adopt the auction route while transferring natural resources of the country.

On December 21, 2017, the Special Court acquitted Raja, Kanimozhi, and others in the 2G spectrum allocation case. CBI has challenged the order in the Delhi High Court.

(With PTI inputs)

