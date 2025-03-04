‘This is not drama’: UP man slits wrists, consumes rat poison after affair with married woman leads to ‘blackmail’

A man from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, identified as Altaf, tragically died by suicide in Thane after allegedly being blackmailed by a married woman with whom he had an affair. Altaf recorded his final moments on video, showing him slitting his wrists, attempting to hang himself, and consuming poison. In the videos, he expressed his despair, saying, "This is not a drama"

In the videos recorded before his death, NDTV quoted Altaf saying, "I will finish myself in this way. I have lived long enough. No more." The visuals show his bloodied hand and a blade.

In another video, Altaf says, "I am eating rat poison. I something happens, let my family know." In the video, his mouth starts foaming soon after he consumes poison.

"I am not doing drama. I am in pain. You don't understand it. I am playing with my blood. This is not drama," he is heard saying.

According to Altaf's family, he had returned to Unnao after his mother’s death but was sent back to Thane when his family discovered his affair with a married neighbour.

Despite leaving Unnao, the woman allegedly continued to harass him, claiming she was pregnant and demanding money ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹1 lakh.

Altaf’s sister Reshma stated that the woman threatened him with false cases and jail time, which drove him to take his life.

Before his death, Altaf reportedly video-called the woman to express his suffering.

Reshma alleged that the woman responded coldly, saying she had her husband and would lose nothing if Altaf died.

Four days after the incident, Maharashtra Police informed the family of his death. Altaf was buried in Thane.