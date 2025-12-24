'This is not just loot': Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleges sacrilege at Sabarimala, calls for CBI probe

Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party President, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday, expressed anguish over the unfolding Sabarimala gold controversy, describing the developments as "far more disturbing than what we first knew."

“As an Ayyappa bhakt, the pain and hurt I felt earlier has now deepened even further,” the former Union Minister wrote on X.

Chandrasekhar alleged that the looting at Sabarimala extended beyond 4.5 kg of gold. "Investigations now show that under the LDF-appointed Devaswom board, 4 Panchaloha idols were taken out of Sabarimala and sold to international criminal networks," he claimed.

Most shocking of all, parts of the sacred Pathinettam Padi, which were replaced during the UDF regime in 2015, were tampered with and looted, the BJP leader said.

Chandrasekhar emphasised that political complicity was involved, stating, “As I said earlier, arresting a Unnikrishnan Potty or a Vasu is not enough. This is a larger political conspiracy initiated under the Congress-UDF and perfected under the CPM-LDF,” he said.

"This is not just loot. This is sacrilege. This is a betrayal of Swami Ayyappa and millions of bhakts like me across the world," he added.

He urged a more robust investigation, saying, "A SIT cannot uncover the truth; only a CBI probe can."

Chandrasekhar also criticised the state government, alleging, "And let us not forget, CM Pinarayi Vijayan tried to cover up this shameless crime, as a 'slip-up.' We will ensure justice for Ayyappa bhakts."

The controversy has already had political reverberations in Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier stated that the CPI(M) would not shield anyone found guilty, saying, "Whoever is guilty, the party will not protect them," as the probe began involving individuals with political affiliations.

What is Sabarimala gold controversy? The Sabarimala gold controversy centres on alleged irregularities in the gold plating at the Sabarimala temple. The issue arose from a 1998 donation of 30.3 kilograms of gold and 1,900 kilograms of copper by industrialist Vijay Mallya, intended for the cladding of the sanctum sanctorum and wooden carvings of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

Earlier, following the arrest of CPM district committee member A. Padmakumar in the case, CPM Pathanamthitta District Secretary Raju Abraham said, "The CPM State Committee is the authority that must provide the direction to the Pathanamthitta District Committee on how to handle the Padmakumar issue. The matter was not discussed at the recent committee meeting and the District Committee is awaiting formal instructions."

He added, "Any formal disciplinary action by the State Committee will be taken only after the final investigation report is submitted."

CPM State Secretary M.V. Govindan has stated that, "Once a decision is made, the CPM Pathanamthitta District Committee will implement stern disciplinary action."

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan earlier said it would not be appropriate for him to comment in detail on the case, stressing that the probe is being conducted under the direct supervision of the High Court.