‘This is nothing': Rabri Devi reacts to CBI visit at her Patna residence

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday at her Patna residence in connection with a case lodged by the investigative agency pertaining to the period when her husband Lalu Prasad was the Railway Minister.

According to a PTI report, CBI headquarters in Delhi maintained that no “search" or “raid" was conducted at the house, in connection with the land for jobs scam for which it has recently received the Centre's sanction to prosecute Prasad, the RJD president, his wife and some other close members of the family.

The "visit" by the CBI team comes a day after opposition leaders including Tejashwi Yadav wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the government of misusing Central agencies "to settle scores with Opposition parties".

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Rabri Devi was seen saying "This is nothing. This has been the case since the beginning...," as she reacted to the land-for-job case questioning by CBI at her residence.

Notably, unlike in the past when the house remained sealed whenever a raid was conducted, visitors were allowed during the period.

#WATCH | Patna: Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi says, "This is nothing. This has been the case since the beginning...," as she reacts to CBI's visit to her residence in Patna today in land-for-job case. pic.twitter.com/aug43nXv2E — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2023

The CBI contingent came in four cars and reached 10, Circular Road, a stone's throw from the official residence of the Chief Minister and the Raj Bhavan at around 10.30 AM and spent five hours inside.

Nonetheless, the word “chhapa" and “chhapemari" rent the air and a number of angry supporters reached the high-security locality to register their protest, some of them taking off their clothes in a fit of rage and vowing to “wipe out" (safaaay) the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Her elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, a maverick minister who stays a few hundred metres away, rushed to his mother's place riding a bicycle.

Rabri Devi herself looked unruffled when she emerged from the house after the CBI sleuths left, as she smilingly nodded at the bystanders while her car sped towards the Vidhan Parishad.

Tejashwi Yadav, the Deputy CM and Rabri Devi's son, who was allowed to leave the premises and visit the Vidhan Sabha, vented spleen while replying to queries from journalists.

“I have said it many times that the CBI should open its office at my residence. It will make it convenient for the agency", he remarked sarcastically, adding “examples of Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra and Mukul Roy in West Bengal bear testimony to the fact that political figures in the country come under attack, or get reprieve, from central agencies based upon their stance against the BJP".

BJP leaders in the state, however, rubbished allegations of political vendetta.

Party leaders like Nitin Nabin and Jibesh Kumar Mishra, both former ministers, claimed Prasad and his family were “reaping what they have sown".

