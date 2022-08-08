Industrialist Ratan Tata-backed energy distribution startup Repos Energy has come a long way and founder Aditi Bhosale Walunj recently shared about the encounter that changed their fortune. The Repos founder recently took to LinkedInd to share her encounter with Ratan Tata.

Walunj shared that journey of Repos Energy explaining how she and her husband Chetan Walunj, founded the company few years ago despite having no formal business background and they decided that for their firm to grow, they needed a mentor. "And without any doubt we both had one name that is Ratan Tata Sir," she wrote. She further shared that when she suggested that they meet the former Tata Sons chairman, her husband said, “Aditi, he (Ratan Tata) is not my neighbour that you saying let's go meet him." But, she had made up her mind.

In a detailed LinkedIn post, she explained, “everyone told us you cannot meet him (Ratan Tata) and that it's impossible. We didn't use this as an excuse. ‘NO’ was never an option." She wrote that they went on to make a 3D presentation of how they wanted to change the energy distribution and deliver any energy, fuel to the last mile using technology. “We sent handwritten letters to him , reached out to some right people and waited for 12 hours outside his house & finally when we went back to our room at 10pm we got a call. I was reluctant to answer but when I answered the voice on the other hand said," she wrote.

"This is Ratan Tata here. I got your letter. Can we meet?" Walunj heard on the phone call which overwhelmed her with emotions. “Next day we reached at 10.45am at his house and were waiting for him in the living room with our presentation. And sharp at 11am a tall , fair person with a blue shirt walked towards us. And it felt like SILENCE. That meeting at 11am went upto 2pm and those 3 hours were sheer mediation for us where he heard our idea, shared his experiences and guided us," she wrote.

After this encounter, “Repos is where it is today because of HIM. From TATA motors helping us , to Ratan Tata sir conversations on the phone , to showing him our first Mobile Fuel Station to him giving his insights, to having some amazing conversations over coffee to receiving sir’s first token investment in 2019 and to now receiving an other round in in April 2022," she wrote.

"It is not a fairy tale but something I want to tell all of you’ll who are dreaming to change something because on my journey I have learnt a lot & one of them is: ‘With a powerful purpose, right intent , right energies and being High on life and giving your 1000% everyday the universe will work for you’, she wrote.