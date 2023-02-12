Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on 12 February has thrown yet another English word which is not only rarely used but also difficult to pronounce.

Malfeasance is the word Tharoor has introduced for BJP's Nehru's obsession. As per Merriam-Webster, Malfeasance means wrongdoing or misconduct especially by a public.

Tharoor used this word after a Twitter user in her post tagged him and asked for a word for Nehru obsession? The user in her post wrote that since the last nine years only one person has been blamed for every problem i.e. Nehru. For every question, the user wrote, right from Pakistan problem, Kashmir issue, China invasion, Maharashtra Karnataka border, Inflation, Adani scam, the ruling party blamed Nehru. The user also listed two old news on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute and inflation which also blamed Nehru for it.

Earlier in November, Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar had blamed Jawaharlal Nehru for the decades-old border dispute over Belagavi (earlier Belgaum) between Maharashtra and Karnataka. “The dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka is actually the gift of late prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru," he said without elaborating. Prior to that in 2021, Madhya Pradesh, BJP MP had said that inflation does not arise in a day or two but the economy began to suffer due to the ‘mistakes’ of Jawaharlal Nehru. "Inflation does not rise in a day or two. The foundation of the economy is not laid in a day or two. The country's economy has deteriorated due to the mistakes of the speech that Jawaharlal Nehru delivered from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 1947," the BJP leader was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Recently, on 9 February, when Congress and the Opposition demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) in the Adani-Hindenburg row, PM Modi dodged the topic by attacking the Gandhi-Nehru family during his speech in Rajya Sabha.

In his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, PM Modi questioned that if “Nehru was a good man then 'What's the fear in keeping the surname?

"...if Nehru ji's name is left out by us, we would correct our mistake as he was the first prime minister of the country. But I do not understand why anyone from his clan is afraid of keeping Nehru surname? Is there any shame in having the Nehru surname? What is the shame? When the family is not ready to accept such a great personality, why do you keep questioning us," the prime minister said.

The prime minister also criticised Nehru and former prime minister Indira Gandhi for repeatedly using Article 356 of the Constitution to topple state governments led by non-Congress parties.

Replying to PM Modi, the Congress on Friday hit out at the prime minister and asked who in India uses their maternal grandfather's surname.

"Only god can save the country," AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala told reporters a day after PM's speech.

"Someone who is sitting on such a responsible position does not know or understand the culture of India...will speak like this.... You can ask any person in the country, who uses maternal grandfather's surname?" Surjewala told a press conference at the party headquarters in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Amid the Gandhi versus Nehru surname controversy, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi asked the Prime Minister to introduce a policy allowing women to retain their maiden surname after marriage.

(With inputs from agencies)