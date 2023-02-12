Earlier in November, Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar had blamed Jawaharlal Nehru for the decades-old border dispute over Belagavi (earlier Belgaum) between Maharashtra and Karnataka. “The dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka is actually the gift of late prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru," he said without elaborating. Prior to that in 2021, Madhya Pradesh, BJP MP had said that inflation does not arise in a day or two but the economy began to suffer due to the ‘mistakes’ of Jawaharlal Nehru. "Inflation does not rise in a day or two. The foundation of the economy is not laid in a day or two. The country's economy has deteriorated due to the mistakes of the speech that Jawaharlal Nehru delivered from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 1947," the BJP leader was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.