Param Bir Singh case: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's plea seeking transfer of all inquiries against him to an independent agency outside Maharashtra. The court told Singh that he can't doubt the same police force he served for 30 years.

"You have been in police force for 30 years. You can't now say you want your inquiries outside the state. You can't have doubts over your own force. You are part of Maharashtra cadre and now you don’t trust the functioning of your own state? This is a shocking," the SC said.

Following these observation, Param Bir Singh withdrew his please from the SC.

On March 17, Singh was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner after Sachin Vaze was arrested in the Antlia case. Just days after his removal, Singh wrote a sensational letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray alleging that then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was running an extortion racket and that Sachin Vaze and other officers were given target of ₹100 crore ollection from 1750 bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The Bombay HC ordered CBI investigation into the allegations, and Deshmukh had to resign from the post of Home Minister.

In his plea in the SC, Param Bir Singh had said that he had been made to face several inquiries by the Maharashtra government following his allegation against Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader. He sought transfer of cases outside Maharashtra.

The former Mumbai police chief has been facing inquiries, including one under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in a case of 2015. Singh has termed these actions as a witch-hunt by the state police.





