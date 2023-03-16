Stressing upon the changing paradigms of Indian society and growing women participation in the country, UN envoy Ruchira Kamboj said the present time is the best time to be a woman in India.

“In India, there has been enormous, enormous growth in the past eight-nine years particularly and today, I think it is perhaps the best time to be a woman in India. I mean that very sincerely," India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Kamboj said while attending a high-level panel discussion this week on ‘Leveraging Public-Private Commitment for Women’s Greater Access to Technology and Education".

The discussion was held at the UN Headquarters on the margins of the ongoing 67th session of the Commission on Status of Women. The session was organised as part of the joint partnership with the UN Women India and the Permanent Mission of India.

Ruchira Kamboj also stressed that in India, people also recognise the "transformational capacity of technology to provide impetus to women’s empowerment and sustainable development."

She also added that the current time is the fantastic time for women to be in India as the government supports and empowers women at all levels. She also mentioned upon a model of women-led growth and development. Ruchira Kamboj, spoke on two major initiatives, the Digital India programme and the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) trinity. She also stressed upon how the initiatives helped the women during pandemic.

Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women Anita Bhatia also said that since 2017, successive Commissions on the Status of Women have recognised the key role played by digitalisation in bridging the gender digital divide.

“There also has to be a recognition of this from the point of view of opportunity, because not investing sufficiently in digitalization means that governments are actually leaving money on the table," she said.

Anita Bhatia also stressed upon the need to make STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) field more gender inclusive.

She also presented some data on the forum that depicted the involvement of women with digital devices compared to their male counterpart. According to the data presented, globally men are 20 per cent more likely to be online than women, with this percentage as high as 52 in low-income countries as a group.

The panel was also joined by several eminent personalities including Apollo Hospitals Joint Managing Director Dr Sangita Reddy, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, LinkedIn Melissa Selcher, etc.

(With agency inputs)