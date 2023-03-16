This is the best time to be a woman in India, says UN Permanent Representative Ruchira Kamboj2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 07:04 AM IST
Highlighting on the progressive path of Indian women, Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj, said it is the best time to be a woman in India
Stressing upon the changing paradigms of Indian society and growing women participation in the country, UN envoy Ruchira Kamboj said the present time is the best time to be a woman in India.
